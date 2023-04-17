TMS Network (TMSN) triumphs over Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) with 2240% gains boom as VGI Partners’ risk-reward assessment plays out

Leading investment management company, VGI Partners, recently released its 2022 investor letter, revealing that it was making some adjustments to the way it assesses risk and reward. However, investors were left disappointed by the overall -22.3% loss for the year, and many of those investors have been looking elsewhere to projects like TMS Network (TMSN), which has seen gains of 2240% to push ahead of Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM), and others.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is an incredible trading platform with a lot of advantages, from its state-of-the-art security to its on-chain analytics and social trading network, where users can actually follow and copy the most successful traders to share in their profits. What’s more, TMS Network (TMSN) doesn’t even force you to make an account to start trading, and it entirely runs through crypto payments, without any fiat payments involved in the process.

With so many things going for it, TMS Network (TMSN) is attracting a ton of positive attention, and it’s not hard to see why. The TMS Network (TMSN) has been an extraordinary success, setting new records for growth, with a whopping 2240% increase in value for TMS Network (TMSN) tokens, which allow users to earn a commission based on the trading volume across the TMS Network (TMSN) platform.

Cardano (ADA)

TMS Network (TMSN) surges ahead, and platforms like Cardano (ADA) are simply left watching and waiting. A decentralized PoS blockchain, Cardano (ADA) was created to provide a more streamlined and efficient alternative to PoW chains, and Cardano (ADA) launched in 2017 to much fanfare. It’s changed a lot over the years, and one recent update allows Cardano (ADA) users to play games using their Cardano (ADA) tokens.

Even though this should be good news for Cardano (ADA) investors, the actual price of Cardano (ADA) hasn’t seen a whole lot of positive change. In fact, many experts and observers of this project expect to see Cardano’s (ADA) price go down before it rises again, which is pushing many investors away towards other projects.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Marketed as the “internet of blockchains”, Cosmos (ATOM) is another interesting crypto project. It was designed to create a whole network of crypto projects and systems, all joined together, allowing for cross-chain transactions and maximum interoperability. These innovative ideas have helped to set Cosmos (ATOM) apart from other projects, but the price of Cosmos (ATOM) hasn’t seen much success of late.

Cosmos (ATOM) enjoyed nice highs in early 2022, rising as high as $43.61. However, at the same stage of 2023, Cosmos (Atom) had dropped as low as $11.21 and currently sits at $11.04. Like with Cardano (ADA), experts aren’t too optimistic about Cosmos (ATOM) at the moment. Some say that it may struggle to make any major gains for the time being, and investors may be better off looking beyond Cosmos (ATOM) to other projects.

Conclusion

While investment companies are struggling to make profits for their clients, many individual investors are making better decisions on their own and investing in quality crypto projects, like TMS Network (TMSN). The likes of Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) may have long-term potential for good returns, but TMSN is offering incredible growth right away, making it a top investment pick for this month.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetwork

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetworkio

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more