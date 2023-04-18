Layer-2 rivals Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) obliterated by a 2240% revenue onslaught from TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) has rocked the crypto-shpere this year as revenue is up a mindblowing 2240%. This has led to the TMS Network (TMSN) token price appreciating by an unbelievable 938% and it’s still only in the second stage of its presale. And the effect on the altcoin market is profound as Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) struggle for traction.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a DeFi platform that offers a wide range of features. One that stands out is its social trading platform, which allows users to follow and copy the trades of successful traders, meaning anyone can be a good trader if you copy the right ones.

TMS Network (TMSN) also provides a wide range of trading options across various asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, equities, forex, and CFDs. This is unheard of in both the crypto and legacy markets, so users will be able to do everything on one platform.

Another important feature of TMS Network (TMSN) is its staking system, which is a way to support the network and earn rewards in return. By staking $TMS, users can participate in the network and receive a portion of the fees generated by the platform.

TMS Network (TMSN) also offers an AI-powered trading plan builder, which helps users to build a trading plan that’s tailored to their style of decision-making. This feature allows traders to improve their performance and achieve better trading results by following a plan that is specifically designed for them.

Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) is an exciting, layer-2 scaling solution that’s designed to significantly improve the speed and cost of transactions on the Ethereum network. The Arbitrum (ARB) platform utilizes a unique rollup technology that enables it to process thousands of transactions per second with lower gas fees and faster confirmation times.

One of the key features of Arbitrum (ARB) is its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means developers can easily port existing Ethereum dApps to the Arbitrum (ARB) network.

Arbitrum (ARB) also offers a high level of security, which ensures transactions are processed accurately and securely. The Arbitrum (ARB) platform uses fraud-proof technology to detect and prevent any malicious activity on the network, ensuring that user data and assets remain secure.

All of this makes Arbitrum (ARB) an exciting prospect, so the lack of interest could be deemed a surprise, but it’s typical that newer cryptos like TMS Network (TMSN) will gain more interest.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is another layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that aims to improve speed and scalability. The Polygon (MATIC) platform utilizes a unique sidechain architecture that enables it to process transactions much faster and cheaper than on the main chain.

One of the standout features of Polygon (MATIC) is its ability to support multiple layer-2 scaling solutions, including Plasma and Optimistic Rollups. This enables Polygon (MATIC) developers to choose the most suitable scaling solution for their application, depending on its specific requirements.

Polygon (MATIC) is also highly interoperable, with built-in support for cross-chain communication. This enables the Polygon (MATIC) platform to seamlessly connect with other blockchains, allowing for the exchange of assets and data across multiple chains.

Polygon (MATIC) has all the technology in place, but after enjoying a prosperous bull season last time around, it really is struggling. This could be because there’s more competition among layer-2s, or it could be that investors are seeing the fantastic gains on offer at TMS Network (TMSN) and are simply ignoring the legacy coins.

