The Municipality of Polis Chrysochous hosts the Street Food Festival – Stin Poli this Sunday, August 2, filling the square with summery flavours, world cuisine, cocktails and music. From 6pm to midnight, the square of Polis Chrysochou will welcome this event for the very first time, getting locals and visitors into a total summer mood.

What to expect? The typical summer foodie recipe – delicious street food from local vendors and trucks, refreshing drinks and cocktails, sweet treats, and live DJ sets all night long. Two different music spots will run simultaneously, spreading the music vibes.

At Point One, DJ Miro, Panos C and Thefon will take over the decks, playing uplifting music whilst at Point Two, Mr. Cause and PBZN will amplify the music vibe with more summer hits. The weekend event hopes to become a summer institution, enriching the coastal Paphos region’s activities.

“Our goal is to establish a new summer tradition that showcases our town and offers unforgettable moments for everyone,” comment the organisers. “We look forward to welcoming you all for the tastiest night of the summer!”

Street Food Festival – Stin Poli

Street food, cocktails and DJ. August 2. Polis Chrysochou square, Paphos. 6pm. Free admission