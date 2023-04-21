April 21, 2023

Hatzigiannis says birthday post upload was an oversight

By Sarah Ktisti
hatzigiannis papadopoulos bday new

Deputy Minister for Culture Michalis Hatzigiannis on Friday attempted to give some kind of closure to a recent blunder by his office after an official post was made by his ministry about him attending the Diko leader’s birthday party.

Hatzigiannis’ comments were made to reporters after his meeting with Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos about cultural issues. He said that the report about his presence at the birthday celebration for Diko president Nicolas Papadopoulos was posted by mistake on the social media page of the deputy ministry of culture.

He said that, as soon as he became aware of the publication, he gave instructions to delete it from the official website and social media of the deputy ministry.

Hatzigiannis told reporters that the day before yesterday he attended the birthday bash where at some point he was kindly asked to sing “happy birthday” on the piano. “Of course I did. This was mistakenly posted on the deputy ministry’s social media,” he said.

As soon as he became aware, he said, he gave immediate instructions to take it down from the official website. “Of course a social personal event has nothing to do with those of the deputy ministry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government and Edek on Friday said they would continue to work together to promote the island’s cultural heritage for the benefit of the island and its people.

Hatzigiannis said the meeting focused on the burning issues that need to be addressed immediately, and noted that his ministry has “a strong helper in its efforts” in order to consolidate, restructure and highlight its [Cyprus] great wealth, cultural heritage and cultural activity.

On his part, Sizopoulos stated that “culture – at this time when our country faces asymmetric threats from the side of the occupying power Turkey – is a powerful factor in preserving both our cultural, national and physical identity.”

 

