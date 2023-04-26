April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man tries to pass himself off as sixteen-year-old in Paphos airport

By Iole Damaskinos00
feature bejay paphos airport has seen an increase in activity in the last couple of weeks
Paphos Airport

Three-day detention orders were issued on Tuesday by the Paphos District Court against two people who were arrested on Monday at Paphos airport.

The case under investigation concerns assisting illegal passage of a third-country national and impersonation.

According police statement, on Monday at 4 pm a 41-year-old woman with Cypriot citizenship bound for France presented herself at the airport departures lounge.

The woman was accompanied by a man, allegedly a minor aged 16, carrying a passport with a Greek Cypriot name, whom the woman presented as her son.

During the check, it was found that the passport in question was genuine, but the man’s face did not match the photo nor did he look 16.

When interrogated, the man admitted to false representation and to being 28 years old. Both persons were arrested and placed in three-day custody, to facilitate investigations.

