Exponential interest: TMS Network (TMSN) pioneers a future past Terra (LUNA) and XRP (XRP)

TMS Network (TMSN) is an exciting new cryptocurrency that is steaming ahead of its competition. Just ask investors of Terra (LUNA) and XRP (XRP) – two coins TMS Network (TMSN) has left in the dust.

As cryptocurrency looks ahead to the future, it is essential to know which tokens are generating exponential interest. Here’s a comparison of TMS Network (TMSN) to Terra (LUNA) and XRP (XRP).

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized platform that allows you to trade multiple assets, such as forex, crypto, stocks, and more. The developers have put strict encryption and multi-sig wallets in place to reduce price manipulation and improve security.

TMS Network (TMSN) is integrated with MT4 and MT5 algorithms that offer advice to novice trades, building a diverse community. TMS Network (TMSN) is known for its collaborative and vibrant community, facilitated by the platform’s features like social trading and educational content. Token holders of TSM Network (TMSN) access premium features like voting rights and earn a portion of the platform’s profits.

TMS Network (TMSN) has seen a 2000% increase in its 4th pre-sale phase and now trades at $0.097.

Terra (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) is an evolved blockchain protocol that emerged from Terra Classic (LUNC) when it devalued to virtually zero. The original Terra now has the LUNC token, while Terra (LUNA) is sometimes called Terra 2.0.

Terra (LUNA) aimed to address the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency through two major observations – the price stability of fiat currency and the censorship resistance of cryptocurrency – and combined the two. The developers achieved this by pegging Terra (LUNA) to several fiat currencies, including the US dollar.

Terra (LUNA) has a dedicated community. After removing Terra Foundation Labs’ wallet, Terra (LUNA) is now a fully community-owned token. Token holders of Terra (LUNA) are called LUNAtics, and the community is so huge that Terra (LUNA) had the second-highest total volume locked (TVL) of any cryptocurrency at its peak.

Terra (LUNA) is a fairly stable coin as it is pegged to the dollar. However, there have been movements in the Terra (LUNA) market. The currency had a bad month even before the SEC lawsuit, with a price of $0.76. But Terra (LUNA) has recovered in the previous week and now trades at $0.65.

Stablecoins discourage growth, so investors seeking a profit prefer not to invest in them. TMS Network (TMSN) offers such investors an alternative.

XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP) is the cryptocurrency created by Ripple Labs, which has famously been sued by the SEC. One of the oldest coins, the XRP (XRP) ledger, was developed earlier in the blockchain’s days as an alternative to Bitcoin. Bitcoin charged high transaction costs and was slow. In contrast, XRP (XRP) only charges $0.0002 on a transaction. XRP (XRP) is also relatively fast, settling transactions in 3-5 seconds. These properties and XRP (XRP)’s high tps (transactions per second) rate make it highly scalable. XRP (XRP) is also carbon-neutral, making it better for the environment than Bitcoin.

XRP (XRP) has been fairly stable in the market and shows little movement. Despite the lawsuit, XRP (XRP)’s numbers are intact, staying in the range of $0.45 to $0.55. XRP (XRP) currently trades at $0.48.

If you’re an investor seeking profit, you will fare better investing in a currency showing more movement than XRP (XRP), such as TMS Network (TMSN).

Conclusion

While XRP (XRP) and Terra (LUNA) ecosystems have been stagnant recently and shown little growth, TMS Network (TMSN) is appreciating every day. This has caused TMS Network (TMSN)’s popularity to skyrocket.

