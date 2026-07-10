Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman was on Friday evening taken by ambulance to hospital after falling ill at an art exhibition.

According to news website Haber Kibris, an ambulance was called to the Quirini bastion mansion in Nicosia’s old town, where the exhibition was being held, and Erhurman was taken to hospital.

No public statement has yet been made regarding the state of Erhurman’s health, with it expected that the Turkish Cypriot authorities will make an official announcement later in the evening.

The Quirini bastion mansion was the official residence of Turkish Cypriot leaders until last year, when the new official residence, in the northern sector of the Nicosia suburb of Ayios Dhometios, was opened.