New evidence has emerged regarding the July 6 attempted robbery of a jewellery shop in Larnaca, with testimony apparently linking the two suspects with the attempted robbery of a bank in Kiti on June 19.

Larnaca police criminal investigation head George Charalambous said on Friday evening that the police were now investigating both cases together.

Two suspects aged 41 and 33 have been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of the jewellery shop.

The police are investigating conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and carrying a firearm to incite terror.

On June 19, two people in a saloon car parked outside a bank in Kiti. Wearing masks and carrying a sports bag, they approached the bank but the security doors did not open. After a few seconds they drove away.

On July 6, the 73-year-old jewellery shop owner was injured after resisting an attempted armed robbery in central Larnaca.

Charalambous said the police were notified at around 9am that a man had entered a jewellery store wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a black long-sleeved shirt and a food delivery company vest.

The suspect allegedly threatened the owner with a gun. In the struggle that ensued, the suspect hit the owner on the head, causing an injury that required stitches.

The police said the owner managed to force the suspect out of the shop before he escaped in a vehicle waiting outside.