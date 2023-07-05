Golteum (GLTM) rise spells trouble for Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

The world of cryptocurrency is characterized by its dynamic nature, where new players often emerge to challenge the dominance of established cryptocurrencies. In this ever-evolving landscape, Golteum has recently emerged as a prominent contender, posing a significant competitor to the market positions of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and UNUS SED LEO (LEO). Golteum’s innovative metal investments approach, coupled with its strong performance in its presale, has captured the attention of investors and reshaped the perception of digital assets.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trading volume soars to 14-months high

Bitcoin Cash (BCH), one of the leading Bitcoin forks, has experienced a significant surge in price, reaching a 14-month high of over $300.

This jump in value, a significant increase of 35% within 24 hours, has renewed interest and attention to the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price increase can be attributed to several factors, including its availability on the EDX Markets exchange, institutional interest in Bitcoin spot ETFs, and significant trading volume of the cryptocurrency in South Korea.

According to IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recorded its highest trading volume in a year. Wu Blockchain also reported that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was the most traded asset on the UpBit South Korean exchange platform.

In addition to recent gains in the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) token price, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has experienced an increase in mining difficulty, as evidenced by data from OKlink. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) mining difficulty on June 39 recorded numbers at 464.78G. While the hash rate for the cryptocurrency was at 3.1EH/s.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) receives a bullish rating on sentiment charts

UNUS SED LEO (LEO), a utility token founded by iFinex, experienced a bullish rating on Friday, June 30. The cryptocurrency surged by 4.31% to reach $4.13, outperforming the broader crypto market’s 2.5% increase.

Regarding trading volume, UNUS SED LEO (LEO) has witnessed relatively low levels recently. This implies that the current volume of the cryptocurrency has been below average in the past seven days. While low trading volume doesn’t necessarily indicate a negative trend, but suggests that market participants’ interest and activity in UNUS SED LEO (LEO) have recently been somewhat subdued.

Currently, UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is trading close to its five-day high of more than $4.16. The utility token is above resistance; however, UNUS SED LEO (LEO) cryptocurrency may be left in a precarious and volatile position if its rally burns out too quickly.

Golteum (GLTM) sets the standard for metal-backed investments, takes Crypto market by the storm

Golteum, an innovative multi-asset platform, is revolutionizing the precious metals and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) sector by enabling users to buy, sell, and trade fractionalized NFTs backed by real-world precious metals such as gold and silver. Golteum’s platform allows users to explore the world of fractionalized NFTs, where each token represents an equivalent value of physical metal assets.

Golteum has formed a strategic alliance with Fireblocks, a renowned provider of secure infrastructure for digital assets to bolster its platform’s capabilities. This collaboration will equip Golteum with advanced tokenization mechanisms, treasury management solutions, and risk mitigation tools.

Recognizing the importance of security and compliance, Golteum has also undergone a comprehensive KYC verification and audit process conducted by Certik, a leading Web3 security-focused company.

Golteum is now entering its highly anticipated second presale round. With the first presale round selling out quickly, investors are urged to seize this incredible opportunity and secure their investment position. GLTM tokens currently sell for only $0.012; however, the price will increase as the token advances. The GLTM token price rose from $0.0074 to $0.012 in its private sale up to its first presale round, owing to high demand for the GLTM token during its initial presale round.

Explore Golteum’s innovative Web3 platform today by participating in its presale and securing your place at the forefront of the Web3 metal investment revolution.

