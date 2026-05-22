A kitchen caught fire on Friday afternoon in Mesa Yitonia, Limassol, causing damage to the whole house.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and part of the electrical installation, while the rest of the house was affected by the smoke.

The residents were not at home when the fire started.

Initial inspections indicated that the fire started from a pan forgotten on the stove.

Earlier, at 1.19pm, the fire brigade was alerted about a fire at the International State Fair grounds. The fire burned approximately three acres of wild vegetation, trees and waste materials.

On Friday morning, a fire in the area of Ergates, in the Nicosia district, burned three hectares of crops, hay bales and wild vegetation.

The fire was extinguished in an operation which included three fire brigade trucks, two rapid reaction vehicles with firefighters and volunteers, three fire trucks from the Forestry Department and individuals with private tractors.