A person was trapped in a vehicle on Friday following a severe crash on the Meneou-Pervolia road in Larnaca district at around 12.45pm.

The fire brigade released the person from the vehicle and handed him over to the ambulance crew who took him to Larnaca general hospital.

The police are investigating the accident, as well as two fires in Nicosia.

At 1.19pm, the fire brigade was alerted about a fire at the International State Fair grounds. The fire burned approximately three acres of wild vegetation, trees and waste materials.

On Friday morning, a fire in the area of Ergates, in the Nicosia district, burned three hectares of crops, hay bales and wild vegetation.

The fire was extinguished in an operation which included three fire brigade trucks, two rapid reaction vehicles with firefighters and volunteers, three fire trucks from the Forestry Department and individuals with private tractors.