July 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Kremlin says measures are being taken at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to counter Ukrainian threat

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant near enerhodar
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The threat of some kind of Ukrainian sabotage of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is big and measures are being taken to counter such a threat, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the consequences of such sabotage could be catastrophic.

Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on Europe’s biggest nuclear power facility.

