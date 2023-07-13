Nicosia welcomes UN security council support for new envoy

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis on Thursday welcomed the UN security council’s commitment to a sustainable and just solution to the Cyprus problem, along with its move to support appointing an envoy.

But Ankara issued a swift response on reaffirming its full support for the “TRNC’s” position – stating that “detached from the realities on the ground, the UN security council continues to insist on a settlement model from which the Turkish Cypriot side has openly withdrawn its support”.

The security council on Wednesday expressed its full support for the UN secretary general’s backing of an envoy for the Cyprus problem to lead further engagement as soon as possible.

This was welcomed in Nicosia, with Letymbiotis adding that within the current context it is also important that the council chose to urge all parties to avoid unilateral action that violates the status quo – likely referring to the Varosha issue, among others.

The spokesman added that the government is also pleased with the support expressed for the negotiations to resume upon the agreed framework, in line with UN resolutions.

But Ankara said the settlement model being backed by the UN “has been tried and has failed many times”.

“All parties should realise that a federal settlement goal no longer reflects the sovereign will of the Turkish Cypriot people,” Ankara added.

Ankara further claimed that the security council’s position is increasingly distant from the basis provided by the UNSG’s reports.

“[It] is fueling the Greek Cypriot side’s intransigent attitude that disregards the Turkish Cypriots, the ancient and original co-owners of the Island,” Ankara said, adding that they expect the security council to realise the fact that the Turkish Cypriots have withdrawn their support from the settlement model discussed in the past.

“We call on the UN security council and the international community to take into account the fact that there are two separate peoples and two separate states on the island of Cyprus and to reaffirm the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people, namely their sovereign equality and equal international status.

“We underline that this is an indispensable precondition for the start of any new negotiation process towards the settlement of the Cyprus issue,” the statement concluded.

In a press release on Wednesday night, the security council welcomed the continued personal commitment of the secretary general and his team and expressed support for Unficyp, stressing the importance of full respect for its mandate and the implementation of relevant security council resolutions.

The members of the security council encouraged re-engagement on the island following the recent elections and urged both sides to seize the opportunity, including by taking concrete steps and implementing goodwill gestures to promote a favourable climate.

They also reiterated the importance for all parties to show flexibility and compromise with a view to returning to negotiations to reach a comprehensive and just settlement based on a bicommunal bizonal federation with political equality, as set out in the relevant security council resolutions.