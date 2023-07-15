July 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly residents rescued in multipurpose centre fire

By Nikolaos Prakas00

Firefighters rescued 11 elderly individuals after a fire broke out at a multipurpose centre in Tseri, Nicosia.

According to the fire services, the blaze broke out late Friday night in a common area of the centre, which houses several elderly individuals.

Firefighters removed the 11 individuals from their bedrooms, shortly after the fire broke out at approximately 11pm.

Four trucks arrived and put out the blaze, while the 11 individuals were handed over to the ambulance service for first aid and they were taken to Nicosia General.

Speaking on Saturday, the head of the centre George Antoniou said that the 11 individuals are well, and that the fire broke out on the second floor of the centre.

