Cyprus tourism shows signs of stabilisation after shocks

Cyprus tourism showed signs of stabilisation in official figures for May and June, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis told parliament on Tuesday during a House Trade Committee session examining the impact of Middle East tensions on the sector.

The committee discussed the effects of the volatile regional situation on Cyprus’ tourism industry and possible support measures for affected businesses.

“Under the circumstances and given the intense shock suffered by the tourism economy, the losses reflected in May data have been significantly contained,” he said.

“The most important thing is that Cypriot tourism has returned to a stable path, that the measures taken appear to have worked effectively, and that once again the country’s tourism sector is demonstrating resilience,” he added.

Koumis said 2026 would not be a record year, pointing to significant losses in March and April, but noted that May reduced the decline in tourist arrivals to 4.9 per cent compared with May 2025, while still showing an 8.1 per cent increase compared with 2024.

He added that January and February were the strongest start to a year in Cyprus tourism history, describing them as evidence of strong momentum carried over from the record-breaking 2025 season and effective planning in the sector.

“2026 is undoubtedly a very unusual year,” he said, noting that January and February together recorded a 9.1 per cent increase in arrivals compared with 2025, alongside rises of 25.9 per cent and 27.9 per cent compared with 2024 and 2023.

He said January alone rose 8.5 per cent year on year, with increases of 38.3 per cent and 34.3 per cent compared with 2024 and 2023, and a 176 per cent jump compared with 2022.

February recorded increases of 9.5 per cent compared with 2025, 17.2 per cent compared with 2024 and 23 per cent compared with 2023.

On June trends, Koumis said preliminary passenger arrival data from June 1 to June 22 showed a 4.3 per cent decrease compared with 2025, but increases of 7.1 per cent compared with 2024 and 12.8 per cent compared with 2023.

He said the sector paid a heavy price for the Middle East conflict, with thousands of bookings lost and a prolonged freeze in new reservations.

He added that this led to losses for both the state and the industry, though it was unavoidable given developments in the region, particularly after the March 1 attack on the British Sovereign Bases.

Koumis said March and April saw major cancellations, alongside negative international publicity suggesting Cyprus was not a safe destination.

He added that the strike on the British bases fuelled damaging perceptions and triggered wider disruptions for the tourism sector.

“In one night, a large part of the country’s flight programmes was lost,” he said, noting that several airlines cancelled routes indefinitely.

He said that within two to three days, during the Berlin tourism fair, an agreement was reached for airlines to return, with most resuming operations within a week, albeit at reduced frequency.

From March 1, he added, the Deputy Ministry treated the situation as a tourism crisis under written instructions from the political leadership, though this was not made public as the term itself can further damage tourism demand.

He also said a public relations firm contracted by the Republic was engaged to help restore Cyprus’ image abroad, with a focus on reinforcing the message that the island remained a safe destination.

Tourism stakeholders and parliamentary participants broadly called for a formal crisis management mechanism, warning that Cyprus has faced repeated shocks in recent years and requires a structured system capable of rapid activation.

Concerns were raised over air connectivity and booking patterns, with late reservations seen as a sign of continued uncertainty, alongside calls for stronger marketing efforts to support demand. While some indicators suggested improvement in mid-August, income from coastal activity was reported to have fallen sharply.

Industry feedback indicated that the sector had responded quickly after the latest disruption, with internal assessments pointing to a notable decline in bookings. At the same time, calls were made for faster implementation of employment support payments, clearer policy coordination, and long-term mechanisms to anticipate and manage future crises.

Across the broader sector, representatives highlighted uneven financial support, with some parts of the tourism ecosystem reportedly excluded from assistance measures. Small and medium sized enterprises were repeatedly identified as particularly exposed.

Additional concerns focused on performance indicators showing a double-digit drop in activity in the first five months of the year, reduced hotel occupancy and weaker tourist spending. Stakeholders also urged improved coordination between government and industry, higher budgets for tourism promotion, and quicker disbursement of support schemes.

Local communities affected by tourism downturns reported a substantial decline in activity since spring, with corresponding pressure on local incomes. Infrastructure weaknesses and the vulnerability of smaller tourism units and agro tourism operations were also highlighted.

Parliamentary discussion reflected diverging interpretations of the sector’s performance, with some data suggesting a modest decline while industry sources pointed to significantly sharper contractions. This gap was seen as evidence of limited coordination and the absence of a unified operational framework between state authorities and the tourism sector.

There were repeated calls for a permanent crisis response structure, closer collaboration across all stakeholders, and more consistent policy action to strengthen resilience in a sector described as central to the economy. Support for workers and small businesses was also emphasised as essential.

Further policy proposals included stronger employment protection, broader sectoral support, restoration of Cyprus’ image as a safe destination, improved connectivity, promotion of domestic tourism and a longer term strategy to manage geopolitical risk.

Criticism was also voiced over crisis handling, with concerns that cancellations had significantly reduced hotel occupancy following the March disruptions. Communication with international travel organisers was described as insufficient, while reputational messaging during the period was questioned.

Issues were also raised regarding the implementation of agreed support measures, with calls for stricter adherence to commitments and renewed examination of the sector’s challenges at parliamentary level.