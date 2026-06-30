The Cyprus shipping sector and its European maritime agenda were discussed on Tuesday during a meeting between the Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and representatives of Polsteam Shipping Company, according to an official statement.

The talks focused on key issues affecting Cyprus shipping, alongside a review of the priorities and main achievements of Cyprus’ six-month Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the field of maritime affairs.

The two sides also exchanged views on upcoming developments in both national and international shipping markets, reflecting ongoing shifts in global maritime trade and regulation.

The Shipping Deputy Minister expressed appreciation to Polsteam Shipping for choosing Cyprus as a strategic base for its operations, highlighting the country’s growing role as a maritime hub.

She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening and further developing Cyprus’ shipping industry, underscoring its importance to the national economy and international competitiveness.