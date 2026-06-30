European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Tuesday paid tribute to Cyprus’ presidency of the EU Council, praising its leadership, effectiveness and cooperation as the island’s six-month term drew to a close.

In a social media post accompanied by a video featuring highlights from meetings held over the past six months, von der Leyen described the Cyprus presidency as “a true success”.

Addressing President Nikos Christodoulides directly, she said Cyprus had helped advance key European priorities during its tenure.

“You advanced the EU agenda, from competitiveness to enlargement,” she wrote. “Abroad, you built bridges with our partners in the Middle East at a critical moment.”

Congratulations and Ευχαριστώ dear Nikos @Christodulides.



The @CY2026EU presidency was a real success.



You drove forward our EU agenda, from competitiveness to enlargement.



Abroad, you built bridges with our partners in the Middle East at a crucial moment. pic.twitter.com/T06fsnPW0k — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Metsola thanked the Cyprus presidency team for what she described as “excellent cooperation and close partnership” with the European Parliament.

In a post on X, she also praised Christodoulides’ leadership and commitment to a “strong and united Europe”, adding that the cooperation between the institutions had delivered “tangible results for European citizens”.

Tuesday marked the final day of Cyprus’ presidency of the EU Council, with Ireland set to assume the rotating presidency on Wednesday.

The official handover ceremony will take place in Dublin in the presence of both von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.