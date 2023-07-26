AUB Mediterraneo: 157 years of excellence comes to Cyprus

Excitement is building as the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) gears up to welcome students, faculty and staff at its temporary location, the Paphos Innovation Centre, at the end of August 2023. The long-awaited moment is finally arriving, marking the beginning of a new era in higher education in Cyprus.
As a non-profit institution of higher learning, AUB Mediterraneo provides access to education for students from diverse backgrounds. To support this mission, the university offers an array of scholarships and financial assistance options, with some covering up to 80 per cent of the annual tuition fees. The president of the university is also offering full scholarships for bright students, specifically for Cypriots. This commitment to affordability ensures that talented individuals can pursue their academic aspirations at AUB Mediterraneo.
The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo will kick off its operation with an impressive range of faculties and programmes, catering to a variety of academic interests.
The Faculty of Arts and Sciences will offer a Bachelor of Arts programme in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics, as well as Bachelor of Science programmes in Computer Science and Psychology. For those inclined towards engineering, the Faculty of Engineering will provide a Bachelor of Science programme in Industrial Engineering, alongside a Master of Science programme in Engineering Management. Additionally, the School of Business will offer a Bachelor of Business Administration programme in Management, complemented by a Master of Science programme in Business Analytics.
Founded in 1866, AUB holds the distinction of being one of the oldest universities in the region, and its global reputation as a premier institution is well deserved. The American University of Beirut (AUB) has very recently been ranked as one of the world’s top universities in the 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) released on June 27, 2023. Guided by the VITAL 2030 strategic plan, adopted by AUB’s Board of Trustees in June 2020, the university is committed to expanding its reach and impact.
The expansion of the American University of Beirut to Cyprus is a key component of the AUB Global vision, which aims to bring that which is most meaningful and enduring in the unique culture of this great research intensive, American liberal arts university chartered in New York – itself deeply rooted and acculturated in Beirut – more broadly to the world. The graduates of AUB Mediterraneo will enjoy a degree that is accredited not only by Cyprus and Europe, but also by the United Sates of America.
In a time when the world seeks stability and opportunities, the opening of AUB Mediterraneo stands as a testament to the enduring power of education. As this new chapter unfolds, the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the academic landscape of Cyprus and the region, transforming lives and societies for generations to come.