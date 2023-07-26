University of Nicosia: among the top 2% of unis in the world

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) is a research-oriented university committed to teaching, research, innovation, sustainability, societal engagement and contributing to culture. It offers over 100 programmes at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degree levels, both on-campus and online, to students from over 100 countries.

UNIC conducts high-quality research in various academic disciplines, with a particular focus on emerging technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and their impact on society. The university actively engages with research centres, industry and society, its actions resulting in programmes of study that address industry needs and are accredited by relevant professional bodies.

Top 501-600 in the world and #157 in the EU

The 2023 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings reaffirms the University of Nicosia’s global standing, ranking it among the Top 501-600 universities in the world and #157 in the European Union.

THE World University Rankings is possibly the best-known and most influential university ranking in the world, benchmarking institutions across their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The expanded 2023 edition includes over 1,799 ranked research-intensive universities, out of more than 25,000 universities globally, that met the THE eligibility criteria and applied for assessment.

This latest distinction expands upon UNIC’s ranking achievements as a leading global university, essentially now among the top 2 per cent of universities in the world, underscoring its upward trajectory in the World University Rankings.

In parallel, the THE World University Rankings results represent a strong endorsement of the high quality and international reputation of the university.

#1* in Cyprus and #2** in Cyprus and Greece among ‘young’ universities

The 2023 edition of the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings rank UNIC among the Top 101-150 in the world, and #4 in the European Union, in the list of the best universities that are 50 years old or younger. The Young University Rankings use the same performance indicators as the flagship THE World University Rankings.

UNIC’s advancement to the Top 101-150 band in this ranking reflects its reinforced global standing, with the university also ranked among the Top 501-600 universities in the world by THE World University Rankings for 2023.

Correspondingly, the results place UNIC #1 in Cyprus (alongside the University of Cyprus) and #2 best young university in Cyprus and Greece (alongside the University of Cyprus and Harokopio University of Athens), and among the Top 60 Young Universities in the European Union (EU).

In the International Outlook pillar of said ranking, the University of Nicosia ranks #19 globally and #4 in the European Union.

Among the top universities in the world in five subject areas

The 2023 results of the The World University Rankings by subject reinforce the University of Nicosia’s global standing in the disciplines of business and economics, and education, ranking it among the:

Top 151–175 universities in the world for business and economics

Top 176–200 universities in the world for education

Correspondingly, the results place UNIC as #35 in the European Union and, once again, as #1 in Cyprus and Greece, in the subject area of business and economics. In education, the results place UNIC as #40 in the European Union and as #1 in Cyprus and Greece (sharing this position with the University of Cyprus).

Additionally, the latest results of the THE World University Rankings by subject rank the University of Nicosia among the:

Top 251–300 universities in the world for psychology

Top 501–600 universities in the world for clinical and health

Top 501–600 universities in the world for social sciences

Correspondingly, the results place UNIC as:

#69 in the European Union, and #2 in Cyprus and Greece, for psychology

#142 in the European Union, #2 in Cyprus, and #6 in Cyprus and Greece, for clinical and health

#132 in the European Union, #3 in Cyprus, and #6 in Cyprus and Greece, for social sciences

This massive honour for the respective schools and the university reflects the high-quality output in teaching and learning, research and innovation, as well as its contribution to society, and is the result of the outstanding work of our dedicated and internationally acclaimed teaching and research staff.

Future-focused

It is expected that technological progress will cause rapidly accelerating societal change over the coming decades. A wide range of technologies — artificial intelligence, biotechnology, nanotechnology, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, drones, computational medicine, modern space exploration — have already started reaching commercial viability. Each one of these technologies will be individually disruptive for the development of our future.

The University of Nicosia is at the forefront of these developments and engages in high-quality research, cutting-edge initiatives, academic/industry collaborations, and the development of academic as well as professional training programmes that explore and tackle the challenges presented by the fourth Industrial Revolution.

#1 in the world for crypto-assets education and research

UNIC has an almost decade-long track record as the leading university in the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain, having launched the world’s first degree programme in cryptocurrency in 2014.

Today, UNIC has educated over 100,000 students in academic and professional training courses, while hosting the world’s largest team of faculty and staff focused on crypto-assets and blockchains.

UNIC serves as the academic lead for the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum (EUBOF), a European Commission initiative to accelerate the development of blockchain within the EU.

UNIC Open Metaverse Initiative

In 2021, the University’s Department of Digital Innovation and its affiliated Institute For the Future (IFF) launched the UNIC Open Metaverse Initiative, a new comprehensive initiative focused on the academic, research and policy issues relating to the metaverse, with a particular emphasis on open public systems and standards.

This initiative builds on UNIC’s nine-year track record as the leading university in blockchain and crypto-assets. As we move towards extended reality worlds fueled by decentralised technologies, the initiative aims to build new academic/training programmes, pioneer research toward open and interoperable architectures, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as support NFTs on campus.

Master’s Degree in Metaverse

The University of Nicosia offers the world’s first Master’s Degree in Metaverse, a ground-breaking programme designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required for careers in metaverse design and management. It’s a fully accredited, interdisciplinary programme, catering to the needs of creators, developers, architects, social scientists, financial professionals, policy makers and individuals interested in shaping the future of the metaverse.

Free online course: NFTs and the Metaverse

The free online course “NFTs and the Metaverse” has been developed and was launched in October 2022 as part of the UNIC Open Metaverse Initiative, a new comprehensive initiative by UNIC’s Department of Digital Innovation and the Institute For the Future (IFF).

The course is taught by UNIC faculty and Punk6529 – a deeply influential thinker on NFTs and the metaverse and one of the largest NFT collectors in the world – along with an incredible array of 50+ guest panelists and lecturers.

A career launchpad

The University of Nicosia works to develop mutually beneficial relationships with its partners and to connect students, alumni, faculty and the industry. In this way, its students and alumni have the opportunity to gain real-life knowledge and experience and in turn, help shape and develop their marketable skills and ready them for a successful career after graduation in the competitive workplace. It is worth noting that 94% of the university’s graduates are employed within 18 months of completing their degree, while the employment rate of the graduates of each faculty separately exceeds 89%.

Employment rate by school

School of Business 92.8 per cent

School of Education 94.3 per cent

School of Humanities and Social Sciences 89.3 per cent

School of Law 95.7 per cent

School of Life and Health Sciences 94.4 per cent

School of Sciences and Engineering 93 per cent

Medical School 99.9 per cent***

*position shared with University of Cyprus.

** position shared with University of Cyprus and Harokopio University of Athens.

***Cumulative employment rate for the period 2015-22

