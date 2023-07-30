July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeRussiaUkraineWorld

Ukraine drones hit Moscow, 1 injured, flights suspended – TASS

By Reuters News Service00
drone attack in moscow
A view shows the damaged facade of an office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on Sunday, injuring one, damaging buildings and suspending flights at Vnukovo airport, TASS news agency said, citing officials.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said a Ukrainian drone was destroyed in the air over the Odintsovo district and two others crashed in Moscow, according to TASS.

One person was injured as a result of a blast in a building, TASS said, citing emergency services. The airport was closed for arrivals and departures, the agency said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier the facades of two office buildings had been slightly damaged but that there were no casualties, TASS reported.

The Ukraine government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia said on Monday it would retaliate harshly against Ukraine after two drones damaged buildings in Moscow, with one strike close to the building where the military holds briefings on what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said at the time there would be more drone strikes.

Related Posts

Turkey urges Denmark to take urgent action to prevent Koran burnings -source

Reuters News Service

Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market

Reuters News Service

Bangladesh police clash with opposition supporters calling on PM to resign

Reuters News Service

More Wagner fighters move closer to Polish border, Poland PM says

Reuters News Service

Julian Assange case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says

Reuters News Service

Exiled’ Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin hails Niger coup, touts services

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign