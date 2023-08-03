‘Very dangerous’ increased use of synthetic cannabis

August 3, 2023

Cannabis is not a harmless drug, deputy director of the drug squad said on Thursday, amid a concerning rise in its use and that of many other illegal substances.

Speaking on CyBC’s morning programme, drug squad (Ykan) deputy director Stelios Sergides said that for the first time in years, heroin was also detected on the island.

An increase in both drug importation and use, while consistent with a usual pattern during the summer season, is significantly exacerbated this year, said Sergides.

Since the beginning of 2023, a total of 359 kilos of cannabis has been confiscated to date – that is a 100 kilos more than during the same period last year, a significant increase.

Cocaine seizure is also higher, with a total of 16.5kg having been confiscated so far.

Asked whether the increased amounts could simply be attributed to more effective detection, Sergides said that while improved information sharing and coordination had played a role, the increase in circulation and use is a definite occurrence that had also been confirmed by the European drug observatory as an EU-wide phenomenon.

Most concerning of all, Sergides said, was the increased use of synthetic opioids and cannabis.

“Cannabis is not as it used to be, it is not an innocent drug and this perception must be changed,” the drug squad rep said.

“Nowadays cannabis is enhanced and much stronger. The [cannabis] plants are sprayed with synthetic substances which are very dangerous to health and we have recorded instances of induced psychosis,” he added.

Almost 16 kilos of cannabis resin and related products have been seized by authorities in the first eight months this year.

A resurgence of methamphetamine use has also been recorded with 5.5kg seized, 1,568 ecstasy pills (MDMA) and 283g of related designer substances, and one kilo of heroin – not seen in Cyprus for many years – he said.

