August 13, 2023

Delivery services shut down due to heat

By Katy Turner00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

After the issuing of an orange weather warning delivery services will not be working on Sunday between the hours of noon and 4pm.

This follows a decree issued to this effect by Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou in July.

It also prevents working outdoors of any kind.

The weather warning forecast temperatures would reach 43C inland on Sunday and is in place until 6pm.

According to the decree issued on July 27, under a red or orange weather warning delivery on bikes or mopeds of food, mail or other items is not allowed between the hours of 12 and 4 as long as the warning is in effect.

Sunday is the first day this new decree has been implemented.

The decision was made after 16 days of heatwaves last month and followed a similar move in Greece.

