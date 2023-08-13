August 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police officers save young boy’s life

By Katy Turner00
The swift intervention of two police officers to save a two-year-old boy in Ayia Napa proved to be a lifesaver, the force announced on Sunday.

At 9.30 on Saturday night while two Famagusta traffic police officers were on patrol on Nissi avenue in Ayia Napa they came across two tourists with the small child calling for help.

They immediately got out of the patrol car and realised the child could not breathe. He had choked while eating, lost consciousness and his face was turning blue.

The officers carried out first aid on the child’s chest and he started to breathe.

The police officers took the child and his parents to a private clinic from where he was transferred to Famagusta district hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation.

Members of the police are given continual first aid training and all hold a certificate that is renewed every three years.

