What’s On this weekend

As the island prepares to welcome another exciting weekend – the first one of September – a diverse tapestry of events is set to entertain islanders. From exhibitions and art workshops and concerts in the streets to beer-loving fiestas, this weekend has plenty to offer. And they are only the beginning to what is expected to be a very packed September agenda!
An open-air concert is set to take place at Limassol’s old port on Saturday as the Aes Cyprium Brass Quintet prepares for its very first concert. The quintet is a newly-formed ensemble made up of young Cypriot musicians who play the trumpet, French horn, trombone and tuba. At 7.30pm, Andreas Giannakouras, Rafael Orfanides, Katerina Despoti, Savvas Athanasiou and Andreas Theocharous will present a programme highlighting Cypriot folk songs and compositions by Bach, Hatzidakis and Arutiunian among others.
Over in Paphos, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort and Psifida Art Gallery collaborate to present a new exhibition by the renowned artist Christos Christou. The exhibition will take place at the Ira Function Room and its opening event, also on Saturday, will include an opening speech by president of the Cyprus Bar Association Christos Clerides. Curated by Chryso Psajii, the Peintures & Textes exhibition will run until September 14.
In Larnaca, Visual Rhythms will fill Zouhouri square with art workshops, live music and poetry performances, exhibitions and installations. An initiative by Larnaca 2030, the event aims to celebrate the arts and showcase the work of 25 local artists, who will present a collective artistic action in the square, combining different forms of creative expression. From 5pm to 1am, various actions will take place at Zouhouri square and for free. The day’s programme is can be found on the Facebook event (Visual Rhythms).
Plenty more is happening throughout the weekend including two popular beer festivals. The Paphos Beer Festival finishes on Saturday and will welcome the crowd at the Paphos Medieval Castle square to taste beer varieties and play beer games while enjoying street food and live music. Similarly, SeptemberFest at Academy Park in Nicosia will present big names from the Greek music scene this weekend. On Saturday, Nikos Makropoulos will perform while on the following evening, Giorgos Sambanis will entertain festival-goers.
In a different mood, a captivating concert by The Italian Tenors will fill the Ancient Curium Theatre with music. Saturday at Curium will be the trio’s second and final concert in Cyprus, returning after a successful series of performances in 2021. Their performance starts at 9pm.
Aes Cyprium Brass Quintet
Concert by 5 young Cypriot musicians. September 2. Plefsis, Old Port, Limassol. 7.30pm. €10. Tel: 99-943274
Peintures & Textes
Solo art exhibition by Christos Christou. September 2-14. Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, Paphos. Opening night: 6.30pm. www.psifida.com.cy
Visual Rhythms
Art workshops for children and adults, an exhibition and live music. Organized by Larnaka 2030. September 2. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 5pm-1am. [email protected]