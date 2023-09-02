September 2, 2023

Hundreds attend anti-fascist demo

By Andria Kades01250
Limassol’s seafront thundered with chants saying “hands off migrants” on Saturday evening after more than 500 people called out slogans against fascism, reacting to a week of racist attacks on foreign nationals in Cyprus.

The peaceful demo had scores of riot police officers following them, as people of all nationalities shouted out in favour of inclusivity.

The demonstrators showed their frustration at the police who were widely condemned for failing to prevent the attacks in Limassol on Friday night.

“Nazi cops you’re all same,” some demonstrators shouted, with others calling for “immediate deportation to cops and nazis”.

Upon hearing these slogans, officers threatened to arrest anyone who chanted something they considered offensive. Some officers shouted back “show some respect.”

Efi Xanthou, from the Greens party referred to how hooligans smashed up Limassol and asked police where was this zeal on Friday night.

The demonstrators chanted in Greek and English “Say it loud say it clear, immigrants are welcome here.”

The demonstration under the slogan ‘against fascist pogroms’ started at the GSO stadium area from where people marched down to Molos and then returned to the meeting place.

