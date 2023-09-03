Tales from the Coffeeshop: Are anti-migrant activists now ready to man garbage trucks?

IN KYPROULLA we have managed to give overt racists a veneer of respectability by referring to them as ‘anti-migration’ activists and their violent, hate-filled protests as ‘anti-migration’ gatherings. Theirs is not racially motivated hatred but is a genuine concern for the plight of their small country that has been flooded by ‘illegal’ migrants, threatening Kyproulla’s Greek identity.

They also make sure they are talking about ‘illegal’ migrants, because if they were objecting to legal migrants they may be considered racists. Of course, this did not stop the ‘anti-migrant’ mob beating up legal migrants in Chlorakas and trashing their shops. Nor did it stop the Limassol ‘anti-migrant but not racist’ thugs from chanting ‘Syrians out’ during Friday night’s racial hatred jamboree.

Even the cops are on same wavelength which is why they sat back and allowed the anti-migration activists go on the rampage in Chlorakas, law and order being suspended for a while so that illegal migration could be dealt with effectively.

On Friday night in Limassol, you would have thought the heavy police presence on the streets was there with orders to protect the anti-migration activists in case they were attacked by violent pro-migration thugs when they were beating up foreigners and trashing their shops.

In the end, the violence was so out of control, the cops had no choice but to turn against the people who wanted to save the country from the scourge of migration.

THERE was information – not confirmed – that a Kuwaiti tourist was also beaten up in Limassol, the mob mistaking him for a Syrian migrant.

A bravery award should be given to the delivery boys who carried on riding their mopeds through the streets of Limassol while Molotov cocktails were flying, rubbish bins and cars were ablaze, and the patriotic mob was on the prowl looking for foreigners to beat up.

Perhaps they realised they were not a target as they are not Syrians – most of them are Indian and Sri Lankan. It could be that the racists did not want people complaining that their kebab or Chinese takeaway was not delivered, so gave delivery migrants a free pass.

What an irony that the most vicious racist violence took place in the town that owes its growth and unrivalled prosperity to the large number of foreigners living and working there. It is only poor migrants that are not welcomed by the anti-migration patriots, even though they do all the shit jobs that are beneath the dignity of Cypriots.

Will the anti-migration activists man garbage trucks, deliver food, work in restaurant kitchens, on farms, building sites, slaughterhouses, poultry farms and as cleaners, once they got rid of all the migrants that are threatening their Hellenic purity?

OUR TRIUMPH in Pyla turned out to be rather short-lived, despite the universal condemnation, including an announcement by the UN security Council, of the Turkish Cypriot police against UN peacekeepers. That may have been a PR disaster for the Turks, but it looks like they will have the last laugh.

Acording to a report in Politis on Friday, the two sides are very close to reaching an agreement which would allow the building of the Pyla-Arsos road via the buffer zone. In exchange, development of the land (the one thing we Greek Cypriots truly value) surrounding Pyla would be permitted.

Where does this leave all the scare stories related to the construction of the road that the chief of the secret service Kyp, Tasos Tzionis, was feeding journalists? They had been told and duly reported that the Arsos-Pyla road would give Turkish troops direct access to an advanced illegal guard-post (a house built with guard-post specs they were told) and full access to Pyla. This would allow the Turkish troops to control the area overseeing Larnaca. Attila would secure a military advantage warned Phil that is regularly briefed by the Kyp chief.

And now we will hand over this military advantage to Attila in exchange for building some holiday villas in the Pyla buffer zone.

KING of the Kyproulla Twitterati (or should we say X-men) and shit-stirrer extraordinaire, Jho Low has really got up the nose of the virtuous Odysseas. Through his account he has been mocking the deity-general for his unwavering support of the perm sec of the health ministry Christina Yiannaki, who has become a regular target of Low

So upset was the upstanding Odysseas that he tweeted a moralistic diatribe against Low, referring to “the filthy account and the person/politician that hides behind it is waging a war against me for months… he called me an ‘ass’ and continued defaming me and abusing me with the language of the pavement.”

He explained: “The specific account is filthy because it does not practise criticism but swears obscenely and because it lies about everyone it wants to destroy.” As regards Yiannaki, he said, “as a duty” he defended someone “that the filthy account decided with lies and defamation to eliminate, influencing public opinion”.

Has nobody told Jho Low that Odysseas is above criticism because you cannot criticise someone that by his own admission is infallible.

THE QUESTION everyone is asking is who is Jho Low? Many people have been mentioned including yours truly, but they were all false leads, and the guy continues to keep his identity secret, which is quite an achievement.

Odysseas’ boy put the cat among the pigeons when he posted on social media that “all things show, Pamborides for Jho.” He was referring to Giorgos Pamborides the former health minister who apparently did not get on with Yiannaki. His dad after all speculated about a politician being behind the account and he is always right. His view was also endorsed on the Facebook page of the ludicrous auditor general support group.

Pamborides was quick to respond: “those who immorally and deceitfully spread gossip that I am Jho Low should know that lies do not stand. I never hid behind parody accounts and trolls…”

So who is Jho Low? My guess is that it is an old English School boy who lives in Canada and does not want to return to Cyprus because she has had gender reassignment surgery and is now a trans woman, but there is a very high probability that I might be wrong.

HEALTH minister Dr Popi Kanari appears to have landed a knock-out punch in her ongoing feud with her perm sec Christina Yiannaki, although the political establishment including Odysseas have rallied around the latter.

Dr Kanari has decided that the decisions about sending patients abroad for treatment should be the responsibility of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) as the Gesy law stipulates. Until now the decisions were taken by the health ministry perm sec Dr Yiannaki and is probably the main reason she is so popular with the political establishment.

It was also the reason she became close friends with former first lady Andri, who was regularly asking for people to go abroad for treatment on state expenses. Without this authority, Yiannaki will lose all the power she had over the political class, but it would make Dr Kanari a very happy bunny.

THE DECISION has not been finalised yet and with the support of Odysseas and a host of politicians, Yiannaki could still keep her power. The chairman of the House health committee, Efthymios Diplaros, who opposes disempowering Yiannaki, said the matter will be discussed this week at a committee meeting.

Diplaros feels indebted to Yiannaki as she had arranged for his wife to go to Germany for treatment that the Cyprus health system was perfectly capable of providing. She was in Germany for a month. Diplaros, who belongs to the anti-migration camp, I hear, was also mightily pissed that Disy – the party he is deputy leader of – described the violence in Chlorakas as a ‘pogrom’ in the statement it issued.

STATE broadcaster Rik issued a statement on Friday to honour General Demokritos Zervakis for completing his service as National Guard chief. A press release said it was a “modest ceremony” that was attended by the defence minister and chairman of the board Giorgos Kentas.

Kentas praised “the important work, the former chief carried out with zeal for the reorganisation and upgrading of the operational capability of the National Guard.” The Rik chairman is a military expert who can judge the work of a general.

Why was General Zervakis honoured? If he had liberated an occupied village I could understand it but honouring him for doing the job he was paid to do seems a bit ludicrous.

DO NOT forget, all you noble ‘anti-migration’ activists to be at the ‘Deportations Now’ protest gathering outside the presidential palace at 7.30pm on Wednesday. The organisers will also arrange for some Syrians to be in the area if you would like to beat them up.