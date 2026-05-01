If you love seafood, the deep blue and local events, “come celebrate the 11th Fish Festival with us,” suggests the municipality of Polis Chrysochous. Highly anticipated, the festival has now become an annual and beloved spring tradition for the community as it brings together fishermen, chefs, visitors and children for a fun day out at the harbour.

The picturesque Latsi Harbour is once again the backdrop of the festival this Saturday, where a lively entertainment programme will unfold from 11am to 7pm. Live cooking shows and plenty of fish dishes will be served in several ways – fried, grilled, with lemon and olive oil, with potatoes and vegetables as well as many other side dishes.

A live radio link with Zenith FM will kick off the day, followed by a cooking demonstration of local fish by TV chef Chryso Lefou at 11.30am. Then, traditional dances will follow at 1.30pm and from 2pm to 6pm, live music will accompany visitors as they stroll the harbour and browse the day’s treats.

As always, a water sports flyboard show will cut the waves and provide a unique sight for festival-goers while young visitors enjoy special activities such as plays, bouncy castles and crafty workshops at the children’s corner.

“Get ready for a day full of joy, good company, and authentic seafood flavours,” conclude organisers. “The Fish Festival is a celebration of our culture and the rich bounty of our seas.”

11th Fish Festival Polis Chrysochou

Annual fish festival with food, chefs, music, shows, stands and more. May 2. Latsi Harbour, Polis Chrysochou, Paphos. 11am-7pm