A 38-year-old man is in a critical condition at the Paphos general hospital after his motorcycle collided with a car being driven by a 47-year-old woman in the Paphos district village of Kissonerga, the police said on Friday.

The collision occurred at around 10.40pm on Thursday, with the police reporting that the man was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Following the collision, the woman was tested for drugs and alcohol, and no traces of either were found in her system.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.