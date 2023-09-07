Cyprus Business Now

Freedom Finance Europe, in collaboration with the Celebrity Gala artistic project, is set to host an extraordinary ballet event in Cyprus.

This cultural spectacle will take place at the historic Kurion Amphitheatre on October 7-8, 2023, and will feature 12 artists from around the world.

The “Freedom Celebrity Ballet Gala” promises to present captivating scenes and iconic performances from a wide range of classic masterpieces and contemporary works. The renowned Commandaria Orchestra will provide the musical accompaniment.

“Freedom Finance Europe is proud to bring the high art of ballet to Cyprus, where we maintain the European headquarters of our company. We are committed to our strategy of promoting sports, culture, and Cyprus’s historical heritage,” said Evgenii Tyapkin, CEO of Freedom Finance Europe.

“The Celebrity Ballet Gala project originated from a dream to stage a magnificent performance at the ancient Kurion Amphitheatre. We are grateful that Freedom Finance Europe supported us in making this dream a reality. We have created a truly incredible experience, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” expressed the Celebrity Gala team.

“The beautiful and high art of ballet is returning to Cyprus. The unique celebratory concert will take place at the cradle of the theatre – the ancient stage of Kurion. Thanks to Freedom Finance Europe, shining stars of our generation will come to Cyprus to deliver unforgettable moments to the audience,” said Igor Tsvirko, Artistic Director of the Gala.

Tickets for the event can be reserved through the event’s partners at Soldout Ticketbox: Freedom Celebrity Ballet Gala 2023.

The industrial sector in Cyprus has shown robust growth in June 2023, with a year-on-year increase of 4.4 per cent in total business turnover, according to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Furthermore, the report showed that the first half of the year has seen a remarkable surge of over 10 per cent.

In June 2023, the Business Turnover Index in the industrial sector reached 194.3 units (base year 2015=100), representing a 4.4 per cent increase compared to June 2022.

For the period of January to June 2023, the index recorded a substantial growth of 10.5 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year, indicating a positive trend in Cyprus’s industrial output.

Breaking down the data by sectors, the manufacturing sector witnessed an impressive 9.2 per cent increase in June 2023, with the index reaching 199.1 units, compared to the same month in 2022.

Notable increases were also observed in the mining and quarrying sector, which saw a surge of 23.5 per cent, and in the water supply and material recovery sector, with a growth rate of 1.1 per cent. However, the electricity supply sector experienced a decline of 15.8 per cent.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, September 6 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 134.30 points at 13:56 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.25 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 81.57 points, representing a drop of 0.28 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €90,304.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative, investment firm and hotel indexes all fell, decreasing by 0.29 per cent, 0.18 per cent, 0.63 per cent and 0.35 per cent respectively.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+no change), Hellenic Bank (-0.44 per cent), Demetra (-0.65 per cent), Pandora (-4.76 per cent), and KEO (-1.2 per cent).