September 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two Cypriots safely evacuated from Morocco

By Katy Turner0106
aftermath of an earthquake in morocco

Two Cypriot women who were in Morocco during the earthquake there were on Sunday safely evacuated from the country.

Thousands are believed to have did in the Reichter 7 squake.

A resce flight on Sunday morning operated by Aegean to Athens saw the two women taken to Athens from Marrakech.

The flight was organized by the Greek foreign ministry, which had informed its counterpart in Cyprus that any Cypriots would also be included.

The two Cypriots are expected to leave Athens for Larnaca on Monday evening.

Related Posts

Literature festival returns for 11th time

Eleni Philippou

‘We’re afraid to do our jobs’, say migrant workers

Andria Kades

Angry farmers close roundabout (updated)

Katy Turner

US pledges to help Cyprus fight corruption

Katy Turner

Christodoulides: We can never accept our country is divided

Katy Turner

Doubts cast on ‘giant project’ to supply north’s electricity

Esra Aygin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign