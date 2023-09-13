September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Larnaca municipality asks for state land to house medical uni

By Nick Theodoulou01
larnaca

Larnaca municipality has hailed the interest of two top medical schools – from the UK and Lebanon – in establishing a medical university there, but the district warned that it needs land to host the facilities.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras on Wednesday sent a letter to the finance ministry requesting that state land be made available at a reasonable price.

He explained that state land could be leased, with the right of sublease, at a low annual rate which would make the project possible and viable.

He said that the city stands to benefit greatly with an overall boon for Cyprus, promising positive impacts for government agencies, local businesses and other academic institutions.

Vyras singled out the area where the Cyprus Petroleum Storage Company is located, adding that the “building is in a very good condition and is well maintained.

“The building can be quickly adjusted to meet the needs of a university school in Larnaca,” he said, adding that similar procedures had taken place in both Ayia Napa and Paphos.

The mayor pressed that the university would both economically and socially reinvigorate the region.

Related Posts

Coffee and sugar added to zero VAT products

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish water begins to flow in Morphou

Tom Cleaver

Request for state officials to get overtime withdrawn

Antigoni Pitta

Govt says ‘no information’ on widening Ayios Dometios checkpoint

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides to visit Athens

Jonathan Shkurko

Foreign minister attends Med9 Summit in Malta

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign