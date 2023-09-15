Bitcoin impact on supply chain management

Companies are pushed to develop as a result of new technologies that disrupt their entire business models and result in the establishment of new ones. Businesses must always be on the lookout for new technologies and innovations that have the potential to significantly alter how customers interact with their service or product.

There are numerous examples of new technology altering the way an industry operates. The arrival of the internet is a wonderful example of this. Many firms were successful in seeing the internet’s potential and using it into their strategy when it initially became popular. Simultaneously, many other businesses failed to adapt and failed. As a result, the internet caused the demise of many old brick-and-mortar establishments, but it also provided consumers with new convenience and lower pricing.

Blockchain is one of the most intriguing technologies now being applied in global business. This novel method of storing and reading data has the potential to have the same, if not greater, impact as the internet. Let’s take a closer look at what blockchain is and how it affects supply chain management.

The effect

When one use blockchain technology to handle supply-chain management it can improve the entire process by documenting price, date, location, quality, certification, and other relevant information. The availability of this information on the blockchain can improve material supply chain traceability, reduce counterfeit and grey market losses, increase visibility and compliance over outsourced contract manufacturing, and potentially strengthen an organization’s position as a responsible manufacturing leader.

Furthermore, Blockchain technology has enormous promise for both corporations and banks in terms of increased control, speed, and reliability of their supply chain at a fraction of the cost of their current infrastructure. Payments impacted by this digital system may be tracked by both parties, suggesting that suppliers are no longer held back in the purchasing process while they await processing.

Blockchain will quicken the process, allowing firms greater control and, in the long run, creating more robust supply chains.

On the other side, Blockchain technology has the potential to fundamentally alter the supply chain environment, bringing new levels of openness and security. Blockchain enables the creation of a shared and irrefutable record of events and transactions inside the logistics process, providing real-time status updates from tender through delivery while minimizing fraud and theft.

A blockchain supply chain can improve supply chain management by documenting price, date, location, quality, certification, and other relevant information. The availability of this information on the blockchain can improve material supply chain traceability, improve transparency, reduce counterfeit and grey market losses, increase visibility and compliance over outsourced contract manufacturing, and potentially strengthen an organization’s position as a responsible manufacturing leader.

Conclusion

To summarize, emerging technologies like as blockchain are altering sectors in the same way that the internet did previously. Blockchain has the potential to have a significant impact on supply chain management by improving traceability, transparency, and security. It claims to expedite procedures, minimize fraud, and cut corporate costs. Embracing blockchain in supply chain operations may position firms as responsible leaders by enabling more control, efficiency, and reliability while also revolutionizing how we manage and view supply chains.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more