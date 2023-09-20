Foreign Minister Kombos meets counterparts from across the globe

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos has met with counterparts from across the globe on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Alongside other commitments, he met with the foreign ministers of Montenegro, Georgia, Ghana, and Monaco on Tuesday, as well as with the general secretary of the Union for the Mediterranean.
While meeting with Montenegrin acting Foreign Minister Dritan Abazovic, both Kombos and his opposite number stressed “the commitment of both sides to further deepen bilateral relations between the two countries in international organisations.”
Additionally, he “reiterated Cyprus’s support for Montenegro’s [European Union] accession process and informed his counterpart about the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and about the efforts our side is making to restart negotiations.”
He then met with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili. During the meeting, “the joint commitment of the two countries to issues of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states on the basis of international law was reaffirmed.”
“Cooperation, both bilateral and multilateral” was at the centre of the meeting he had with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Ayorkor Botchwey.
He also informed Botchwey about the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and “expressed support for deepening EU-Ghana relations”.
At his meeting with Monegasque Foreign Minister Isabelle Berro-Amadei, the pair “discussed issues of mutual interest concerning bilateral relations as well as international developments.”
Kombos also “referred to the contribution of [Monegasque] Prince Albert II to the protection of the environment and the promotion of sustainable development”, and “underlined Cyprus’s will to promote bilateral cooperation in these areas.”
He also met with Union for the Mediterranean general secretary Nasser Kamel, reviewing relations between Cyprus and the Union, and ways to further deepen and expand cooperation.
In addition to these meetings, he held a tripartite meeting with his Greek and Israeli counterparts and a meeting with the leadership of the American-Jewish committee and the Hellenic-American leadership council, as well as taking part in a ministerial meeting hosted by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, which established the international criminal court.