State hospital employees threaten strike over Okypy delays on collective agreements

State hospital workers are set to go on strike in October, as per an announcement by their union on Thursday, which called for the negotiation of the collective labour agreement to settled and not delayed further by the state health services organisation (Okypy).
Six trade unions, Sek, Peo, Pasydy, Deok, Pasyki, and Pasyno, stated their intent for public hospitals to go on strike on October 25.
The decision to proceed with strike measures was reached during a joint meeting, where the unions accused Okypy of displaying a dismissive attitude towards its employees and the trade union movement.
They also alleged obstructionism within the organisation, while highlighting inconsistencies in Okypy’s past commitments.
According to a joint statement released on Thursday, the unions have evaluated the ongoing discussions with Okypy regarding the collective labour agreement over the past two years, concluding that the organisation “has maintained a dismissive attitude towards its employees and the trade union movement.”
“Furthermore, Okypy has been inconsistent in its commitments to both employee representatives and relevant government officials,” it said.
The unions emphasised that the organisation’s stance contradicts established regulations governing labour relations and employment terms.
“Additionally, it runs contrary to the government’s stated policy and commitment to the European Union to expand the coverage and protection of employees through collective agreements,” the statement continued.
Recalling an incident that took place in January 2023, involving former health minister Michalis Hadjipantela and the current director general of the health ministry Christina Yiannaki, the union said that a technical committee was established to deal with issues between officials and employees’ representatives.
According to the unions, one of the reasons behind the planned strike next month is “Okypy’s persistent refusal to discuss the findings of the technical committee.”
“In addition to that, we need to highlight Okypy’s reluctance to make a fundamental decision on whether it accepts the negotiation of a collective labour agreement consistent with the terms of public-sector employment.
“In light of these circumstances, the trade unions have resolved to take strike action on October 25,” the statement said.
Additionally, the unions also said they will set up general assemblies at various locations, involving all their members employed in state hospitals and central offices of Okypy, in order to inform their members about the ongoing situation and determine the extent of forthcoming strike actions.