October 5, 2023

Nanjing delegation has productive meetings in Limassol

By CM Guest Columnist
Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides (third right) with Deputy Mayor of Nanjing, Huo Huiping (second right)

By Lanting Liu

The 12-member delegation from the city of Nanjing led by the Deputy Mayor of the city, Mrs. Huo Huiping visited Limassol last week.

The delegation, which included city officials as well as members of investment groups, met members of the Limassol business community, and also visited the deputy ministry of tourism as well as the energy ministry.

At the delegation’s meeting forms of cooperation were discussed.

Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaided warmly welcomed the members of the delegation, from Nanjing, with which Limassol was twinned in September 1992.

Within the framework of the sister-city regime, a good relations agreement was signed between two schools during the visit. Zhongshan primary school in Nanjing and Germasoyia Primary school signed the friendship agreement.

The delegation from Nanjing also attended a conference at the Elias Neocleous & Co offices in Limassol. The conference, described as “very productive”, was organized by the law office in collaboration with the Chinese & Cypriots Friendship Promotion Association.

