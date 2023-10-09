Horror, true crime and boomers

Spooktober is upon us and streaming giant Netflix has a lot of original content ready to hit your screen this month says CONSTANTINOS PSILLIDES
Lupin Part 3
Omar Sy is back as professional thief Assane Diop for the third season of the acclaimed French mystery series Lupin. Diop must now deal with the fact that his anonymous days are over: he is now the most hunted fugitive in the history of France. Wanting to spare his family from publicity and have a fresh start abroad, Diop plans one final, high-stakes heist. Owing to the series’ success is the fact that season 3 consists of seven episodes instead of the usual five.
Release date: October 5.
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
Keeping up with the tradition of showing great documentaries, Netflix is taking a swipe at the rising vaping industry, with an incendiary (sorry) look at Juul, one of the first companies that went into the e-cigarette business. The documentary chronicles the meteoric rise of Juul and its stunning fall, as it turns out that marketing “poison” as “cool poison” didn’t exactly do much for public health and safety.
Release date: October 11
The Fall of the House of Usher
GET. HYPED. Horror maestro Mike Flanagan returns to Netflix for yet another fantastic dip into the world of terror, with the re-telling of the famous gothic horror drama The Fall of the House of Usher, written by none other than Edgar Allan Poe! The Fall of House of Usher tells the story of the Usher family, wealthy owners of a pharmaceutical company. The Usher clan is led by the ruthless Roderick, who is now forced to face his sins as his family starts dying one by one in mysterious, horrific ways. Mark Hamil stars as Arthur Pym, another Poe character, since Flanagan decided to borrow bits and pieces from various Poe works. Carla Gugino returns as narrator Verna, an anagram of course of Raven, Poe’s best-known poem.
Release date: October 12
Pain Hustlers
Based on the book Pain Hustlers and inspired by true events, Pain Hustlers stars Chris Evans and Emily Blunt as a couple that goes to work for a pharmaceutical start-up that markets a new wonder-drug for pain. Corporate greed, extravagance, and capitalism run amok and a complete lack of a moral compass make the perfect ingredients for a movie about pharmaceuticals. The company has a unique scheme to push its drug, offering incentives to doctors to prescribe as much as possible. Minor issue: the drug is highly addictive. Following Painkiller, the series starring Mathew Broderick that dealt with the infamous Sackler family and the opioid epidemic, Pain Hustlers is yet another look at how the industry pretty much destroyed the lives of patients.
Release date: October 20
Old Dads
Bill Burr is perhaps one of the few stand-up comedians from the golden age of comedy still working today, who has maintained his relevance and hasn’t got cancelled. Apart from his numerous stand-up specials and his adult animation series F is for Family, Burr has also ventured into acting with considerable success, acquiring roles in Breaking Bad and Disney’s The Mandalorian. In Old Dads, Burr plays a man who has become a father late in life and struggles to exist in a society ever veering away from the world he grew up in and understands. When along with his best friends he sells his company to a millennial, Bill finds himself forced to navigate the waters of a world he no longer understands or cares for. Hilarity ensues.
Release date: October 20
Sister Death
Just in time for Halloween, Netflix releases a Spanish horror film called Sister Death, the prequel to the 2015 horror film Veronica. Demonic possessions, exorcisms and jump scares are exactly what the doctor ordered for the spooky season. Enjoy!
Release date: October 27