Guns and a number of cartridges were found by police in an open area in the Nicosia district on Saturday, it was announced on Sunday.

The arms were found at located around 2.30pm in the Koutrafas area, next to the old Nicosia – Troodos road, after police received a tipoff.

At the scene, officers found one semi-automatic weapon, two pistols, two silencers, three magazines and 66 cartridges of various calibres.

Police will send the weapons for scientific examinations.