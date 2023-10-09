Larnaca airport ready to act as transit hub, security stepped up (updated)

Larnaca airport is ready to act as a transit station in case of evacuation of foreign nationals from Israel, Senior Director of Aviation Development and Communication of Hermes Airports Maria Kouroupi said on Monday.

“At Larnaca airport both yesterday and today there were several emergency flights bound for Israel. In particular, today we expect 20 departures and 20 arrivals to the neighbouring country, of which 11 were scheduled in the last 24 hours,” Kouroupi told the Cyprus News Agency.

Meanwhile three departures and three arrivals to and from Paphos airport are also planned.

Speaking on Sunday evening, President Nikos Christodoulides said the situation in Israel is being monitored and Cyprus is ready to help especially in health-related issues.

The president also noted that instructions have been given to increase security controls in various parts of the island.

“We are in contact with Israel, with the leadership in Israel, but also with the neighbouring states, because what is happening there affects our region more broadly,” he added.

Asked if there are security concerns for Cyprus he said that controls have increased.

“Certainly the relevant controls have increased, especially in specific places, such as airports, ports, marinas, in the diplomatic mission of Israel, among others,” the president said, recalling that there is a large Israeli community on the island.

Meanwhile, Kouroupi said “both yesterday and today the flights arriving in Cyprus and those departing for Israel are full. Most of the [arriving] passengers are people who are either returning or coming to [shelter] in Cyprus, while the departing ones are mainly Israelis”.

She also noted that among arrivals from Israel, there seem to be nationals from the US and Canada, and other third countries.

When asked whether the Larnaca airport is equipped to be used as a transit station in case it is necessary to evacuate foreign nationals from Israel, Kouroupi replied in the affirmative.

“We are ready and it will happen as it did in the past with the activation of the ‘Estia’ plan,” she said, referring to the evacuation operation from Sudan in April during which Cyprus aided in the evacuation of 2,611 people.

“The ministries of foreign affairs and transport we are already in communication and possible reception areas have already been prepared in case it is deemed necessary,” Kouroupi said.

Many of those evacuating Israel are believed to be overseas sports players, while the Macabi Playtika basketball announced foreign players would be transferred to Cyprus with the rest of the team expected to join them in a few days.

The foreign ministry has meanwhile advised people in Cyprus to avoid non essential travel to Israel.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus News Agency reported that five local patients currently being treated in Israel and their families are doing well.

In addition, one of the three groups in Israel for pilgrimage tourism, numbering about 300 people, arrived on Sunday night in Cyprus, while the second group will depart from Tel Aviv on Monday.

Bishop Nektarios of Kiti, who is in Tel Aviv for a religious conference, will remain in Israel until Wednesday.