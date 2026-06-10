Melios zoo and its owner have filed a complaint with President Nikos Christodoulides regarding “long-standing, systematic and documented illegal behaviour” on behalf of state officers and services.

The complaint by Melios Pet Centre Ltd and owner Menelaos ‘Melios’ Menelaou was filed on May 14 and made public on Wednesday.

In their complaint, the lawyers said the company had been in business since 2000, buying, selling, breeding and importing animals and operating a farm.

They reported the state for the “illegal and vengeful confiscation and killing of animals, forgery of official documents and interventions in commercial transactions with European partners”.

In particular, the complaint says that, in retaliation for filing a complaint against the agriculture ministry, the game fund illegally confiscated and killed legally imported birds, without any justification, illegally confiscated and killed 20 legally imported crocodiles, unjustifiably and illegally trapped animals in transport cages leading to the death of a jaguar, illegally prevented the transportation of three lion cubs”.

In their letter, the lawyers request that Christodoulides orders an immediate, independent, comprehensive and in-depth investigation of all complaints, that those involved be held accountable and that all restrictions placed on the company be lifted and the permits reissued.

They also call for an ad hoc committee to examine the issue, “given the seriousness of the case and the involvement of high-ranking state officers”.

Melios Zoo Park in Ayioi Trimithias, Nicosia, had faced shuttering years ago due to legal issues, licence revocation and controversies regarding animal welfare.

On April 9, a court ruling reconfirmed that the facility was in breach of safety regulations and was operating without a valid permit.

A prior court ruling had found the zoo in violation of the law. Menelaou had appealed that decision with the Supreme Constitutional Court, which found against him and upheld the previous judgment.

On May 21, the appeals court ratified a ruling by the Nicosia district court against Menelaou.