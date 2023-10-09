October 9, 2023

Royal Caribbean to inaugurate new Limassol office

Global cruise giant Royal Caribbean is taking another significant step to solidify its presence in Cyprus by gearing up for the inauguration of its European office in Limassol on Wednesday.

According to an announcement by the Royal Caribbean Group, following the registration of the “Spectrum of the Seas” cruise ship under the Cyprus flag and the financial contribution toward establishing the Innovation and Blue Economy Centre in Limassol, the company is now launching its European office, headquartered in Limassol.

The office’s grand opening, situated on Christodoulos Hadjipavlou Street, near the Limassol Port, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, at 16:00 local time.

It will be attended by the Minister of Transport, Alexis Vafeades, the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanoli, and Royal Caribbean executives who will be flying in from Miami, USA.

The announcement also stated that the aforementioned executives, who are participating in the Maritime Cyprus 2023 conference, which kicked off on Monday and concludes on Wednesday, will be present at the inauguration.

Christos Karavos, Royal Caribbean’s Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, expressed satisfaction and pride that the company “successfully managed to operate its European office in Cyprus, overcoming obstacles and challenges.”

The announcement highlights that Royal Caribbean has been operating cruises to and from Cyprus for the second consecutive year, with demand on the rise, showing that Cyprus has now firmly placed itself on the global cruise map.

