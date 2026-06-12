Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States established the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Centre in Houston on Friday and agreed to develop a joint roadmap for future energy cooperation.

The agreement was reached during talks involving Energy Minister Michael Damianos, Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

According to a joint statement, the four countries will begin a series of working group meetings in the coming months to prepare a roadmap setting out objectives and actions in areas including energy security, offshore natural gas development, infrastructure, innovation and research.

The roadmap is expected to be approved before the end of the year.

As an initial step, participants agreed to establish a working group focused on cybersecurity and the physical protection of critical infrastructure.

The meeting was held within the framework of the ‘3+1 Energy Dialogue’ and followed a commitment made during the previous ministerial meeting in Athens in November 2025 to reconvene in the United States during this year.

The four sides discussed energy security, offshore gas resources, research and development, regional infrastructure and connectivity projects across the Eastern Mediterranean.

They further drew attention to the importance of regional energy and infrastructure projects linking Cyprus, Greece and Israel, describing them as initiatives that can strengthen economic cooperation and diversify energy supply routes.

Particular reference was made to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) which participants said would contribute to economic resilience and secure supply chains.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on energy infrastructure and said greater coordination can strengthen cybersecurity, improve the protection of critical facilities and deepen strategic ties between participating countries.

The meeting also marked the formal launch of the energy centre at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The centre will support research, policy dialogue and cooperation among participating states while encouraging collaboration between governments, academia and the private sector.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the initiative would support “energy abundance, economic development and regional stability” through closer cooperation among partner countries.

Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou described the establishment of the centre as a “historic moment”.

The four countries agreed that the next ministerial meeting of the 3+1 Energy Dialogue will take place in Israel at a later date.

The Eastern Mediterranean Energy Centre is expected to serve as a platform for cooperation on energy policy, infrastructure development, research and investment across the region.