New sunbeds and umbrellas will be available to the public at Lady’s Mile beach in Ypsonas from Friday.

Kourion mayor Pantelis Georgiou said the beach had been designed to be accessible to all visitors, including people with mobility difficulties.

“The beach is accessible to everyone. We have also installed a special wheelchair and ramp, allowing people with mobility problems to enter the water,” he said.

Georgiou added that sunbeds and umbrellas would cost €2.50 each, while holders of disability cards would be able to use them free of charge.

“For the municipality, there is no restriction on what people can bring to the beach. We want to give citizens the opportunity to enjoy their summer by the sea,” he said.

He stressed that visitors would not be required to rent equipment and could bring their own umbrellas and sunbeds if they wished.

Georgiou also said mobile toilets would be installed next week, eliminating the need for bathers to rely on neighbouring restaurants for such facilities.

The new sunbeds and umbrellas have been installed in addition to those already provided by businesses operating along the beachfront.