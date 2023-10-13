October 13, 2023

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: A damaged home just outside Pissouri

In today’s episode, the interior minister informed the House interior committee of his plans to create a Deputy Ministry of Migration and Asylum.

Elsewhere, the House plenum passed a resolution condemning the recent attacks by Hamas in Israel – though not unanimously.

There’s also the European General Court’s decision to reject Cyprus’ application to mark the word “Grilloumi”, describing the case as “unfounded”.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

