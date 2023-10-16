October 16, 2023

‘No indication of influx of Palestinians’ (updated)

By Jonathan Shkurko043
palestinians living in cyprus take part in a demonstration during the ongoing conflict between israel and the palestinian islamist group hamas in larnaca
Palestinians living in Cyprus take part in a demonstration on Sunday in Larnaca

There are no indications of a mass influx of Palestinian refugees to Cyprus at present, a source inside the interior ministry said on Monday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) regarding the volatile situation in the region and whether Palestinian arrivals are expected, the source said that, at least for now, the scenario is remote.

In case there will be a mass arrival of Palestinian refugees, the source said the interior ministry will activate the Naukratis plan, aimed at helping individuals seeking protection due to having been forced to leave their homes owing to armed conflict and generalised violence.

“However, if they come without seeking asylum, they will be granted a status of political protection, similar to what was done for Ukrainians,” the source said “This applies to Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Cyprus Emilia Strovolidou echoed his words, saying there is currently no information about the movement of refugees from Gaza to any neighbouring countries.

Strovolidou added that the UNHCR office in Cyprus receives information about the situation on the ground from the primary UN agency dealing with the issue, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Humanitarian organisations and government services in Cyprus, she said are being examining spaces for potential use in case of refugee arrivals.

“The primary concern of the UNHCR and international organisations is the protection of human lives and the civilian population,” she concluded, echoing the statements made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the aftermath of the recent events.

