UN Security Council praises Pyla deal

Head of Unficyp Colin Stewart meeting with President Christodoulides

A closed session meeting was held by the UN special representative on Monday in New York with members of the Security Council, to inform them of the consensus reached on Pyla.

Diplomatic sources told the Cyprus News Agency that special representative Colin Stewart referred to the “positive and constructive attitude of both parties [Cyprus and Turkey]” and noted that the agreement was “a first step that will help the resumption of the peace process”.

During the briefing to the member states, Stewart emphasised that some details of the agreement are pending regarding the roadblock that must be built inside the buffer zone.

The agreement provides for roads to be built and people and products will pass from the occupied to the free zones. According to the European Union’s green line regulation, this traffic must be controlled.

The UN special representative pointed out that the deal further provides for the creation of an urban use zone, which is of benefit to individuals of both sides who have properties in the area and added that construction works are expected to start next week.

Stewart also stressed that the agreement preserves the integrity of the buffer zone and does not challenge it, as was attempted by Turkey.

Several member states congratulated Stewart on the achievement and welcomed the consensus reached, while a security council press release was requested.

Meanwhile, sources report that French and the US members called for the appointment of a UN sepcial envoy to restart negotiations between the two sides. The US members praised the will to compromise shown by both sides over Pyla.

The UN general secretariat, however, denied reports that spoke of the appointment of a Norwegian envoy, saying these are inaccurate.

According to CNA, a diplomatic source, said security council members must first agree on the issuance of a joint communique for which a relevant draft by the UK is expected next week.

 

