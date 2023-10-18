October 18, 2023

Larnaca airport earns top honour at Routes World 2023

Larnaka International Airport received the majority of votes from airlines worldwide in the highly competitive category for airports

Larnaka International Airport received the majority of votes from airlines worldwide in the highly-competitive category for airports, with 5-10 million passengers at Routes World 2023 in Istanbul. As a result, the airport received the top honour among other international air hubs in the same category.

The unique Routes awards take place annually in different cities of the world, with the voting and decision process for the nominations completely up to the airlines – judges, who evaluate the strategy and various airport initiatives to improve connectivity and communication within the aviation industry.  Other nominees in the same category as Larnaca airport, were Krakow, Tampa (Florida), Edmonton (Canada), and Kansai (Japan) airports.

Larnaka International Airport’s nomination, which gathered over 3,000 airports and airlines professionals, has been praised by airlines – judges, which focused on the significant development and recovery of passenger traffic recorded in Cyprus, the new incentives scheme for airlines presented last November, relations with other tourism stakeholders, and, certainly, Hermes Airports’ role as a crucial tourism stakeholder.

“We are greatly honoured and thrilled that Larnaka International Airport was voted the best airport in its category, at the largest global meeting of airports and airlines, receiving the universal recognition of our partners,” stated Maria Kouroupi, Hermes Airports Aviation Development and Communication Senior Manager.

“This first-place achievement is a strong motivation for us to continue working tirelessly to enhance our country’s connectivity,” she added. “We warmly thank all our airline partners for their votes and trust, reaffirming that, with dedication, enthusiasm and professionalism, we will carry on our joint effort.”

