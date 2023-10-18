October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted in Austria arrested in Larnaca

Police on Tuesday in Larnaca arrested a 29-year-old man against whom a European warrant was pending.

According to the police officers in collaboration with investigators from Austria and Europol conducted a coordinated operation to identify and arrested the 29-year-old.

A European arrest warrant was pending against the man by the Austrian authorities, for fraud, participation in a criminal organisation, and money laundering.

After his arrest, the man was brought before the Larnaca District Court where he consented to his extradition to Austria, with the court ordering his detention until his handover.

The coordinated operation was carried out in parallel in Austria and the Czech Republic, with the involvement of Europol and Eurojust.

Larnaca CID continues the investigation.

