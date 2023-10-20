Plenty of exhibitions to visit this October

With so many art exhibitions currently on and more just around the corner, you could say that October is the month of art shows.
Opening this weekend are a few in Limassol, within the framework of the Limassol Art Walks event. At the Christodoulos Panayiotou Studio, the solo exhibition by artist Mariel Kouveli is taking place from Friday to November 11, titled Reel Time. It presents leisurely moments in everyday life, manifesting in photographs with a documentary or archival style that attempt to observe and understand humanity, its origins and idiosyncrasies.
Also opening on Friday is I Won’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me, a solo exhibition by Annabelle Agbo Godeau at The Island Club. Through a constellation of paintings on waxed paper envelopes, the exhibition negotiates the notion of racial ambiguity and its correlation with gender, focusing on the concept of ‘passing’ and the connected racist trope of the ‘tragic mulatta’: a female character of ambiguous racial background who ‘passes as white’, developing a conflicted sense of identity and eventually meeting an unfortunate, or even tragic, fate.
Other ongoing and noteworthy exhibitions include the To the Sea, With Her Names in Athienou which brings together the works of six Asian artists who created pieces inspired by Cypriot handicrafts, blended through a lens of traditional Japanese art practices. The mixed media exhibition is on at the Kallinikeio Municipal Museum until November 18 and presents works that reflect identity, memory and heritage. Exploring similarities and differences between Cyprus, Japan and the concept of Home, the exhibition is a parallel event of Larnaca Biennale 2023.
Some of the many island-wide exhibitions of the month also include Universalis Spiritus at isnotgallery, Auricularities at Diatopos Contemporary Art Center, House at Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki, Divine Duality at The Gallery 45 and An Elegy for Coming Undone at Koraï project space.
Reel Time
Solo exhibition by Mariel Kouveli. Presented by Thousand Julys. October 20-November 11. Christodoulos Panayiotou Studio, Limassol. Thursday – Saturday: 5-8pm. [email protected]
I Won’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me
Solo exhibition by Annabelle Agbo Godeau. October 20-November 18. The Island Club, Nicosia. Thursday – Saturday: 12pm-6pm. [email protected]. www.the-island-club.com
To the Sea, With Her Names
Six Asian artists present works inspired by Cyprus’ history, culture and handicraft. A parallel event of Larnaca Biennale 2023. Until November 18. Kallinikeio Municipal Museum, Athienou. 8am-3pm. www.biennalelarnaca.com