A twisting architectural feat unveiled

Ayia Napa marina’s €300m East Tower is up and running despite the obstacles of recent years

From the veranda of the 14th-floor three-bedroom apartment, a view unparalleled in Cyprus unfolds before the eyes.

The breathtaking vista overlooks the tranquil, deep blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea, setting the tone for the official inauguration of the East Tower at Ayia Napa’s marina.

The momentous event is a significant milestone in Cyprus’ luxury real estate landscape, the crown jewel of a massive project that cost around €300 million.

The twisting East Tower of the Ayia Napa marina, over 100 metres high, is a marvel of contemporary architecture and part of a highly exclusive club of just 41 similar constructions around the world.

The idea behind the design stems from the mind of famous architect Santiago Calatrava, who, in 1999, was invited to design a mixed-use residential tower for a prominent site in the western harbour area of Sweden’s Malmö, based on one of his sculptures, the ‘Turning Torso’.

The shape of Ayia Napa marina’s East Tower is based on the same concept, where the movement of the human form is translated into a stack of cubes elegantly arranged around a core.

“The East Tower is a true work of art, a unique architectural gem, and we are extremely proud of its successful completion, despite the challenging global circumstances,” Ayia Napa marina CEO Stavros Caramondanis told the media representatives gathered at the tower for the occasion.

“Apartment owners can now enjoy a lavish seaside lifestyle, combined with the premium entertainment and shopping options available at the marina’s commercial village.”

The East Tower features 95 spacious luxury apartments, ranging from a mix of one, two, three or four-bedroom residences, as well as two full-floor penthouse apartments on the top two floors, which offer 360-degree views.

“Every apartment is different from the other and has its own unique style and design,” said J+A Philippou director and partner Pavlos Philippou, representing the architectural firm behind the project.

“There are no apartments in the entire tower that are identical. All of them can be customised according to the buyers’ wishes.”

Philippou said the completion of the tower filled him with pride, considering the obstacles that arose throughout the last years.

“Among all the difficulties we had to face in the past years, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the wars and the rising prices of construction materials, we still managed to take this project to completion,” he said.

“The sheer size of the East Tower alone is mightily impressive, it’s one of the most important projects ever in Cyprus.”

Of the 95 apartments available within the tower, only ten are still on the market, including one of the two penthouses, which come at a cost of €9 million.

Among the amenities for residents, the tower also includes a fully fitted gym and an infinity swimming pool overlooking the boatyard, as well as a spa offering massages a steam bath and a sauna for a fee.

“The spa is also open to visitors, albeit for a different fee compared to the one reserved for residents,” Ayia Napa marina sales manager Yiannis Antoniou said.

“The swimming pool area is reserved for the tower’s residents, but there are plans in place to open up to visitors too, perhaps during off-peak periods throughout the year.”

Antoniou added that people who bought the apartments in the East Tower hail from a very wide range of countries around the world.

“There are people from the UK, the US, the Middle and the Far East. It will be a highly multicultural environment,” Antoniou said.

“That said, we also have a sizeable share of apartment owners who are Cypriots, which is what we wanted at the beginning of the project.”

Currently, around 15 per cent of the apartment owners have Cypriot nationality.

“This is important for us, we wanted to offer the best living standards to Cypriots, as well as to people from other countries,” Antoniou added.

On top of that, he explained that, in order for foreigners to be able to buy an apartment on the premises, they necessarily need to pass strict checks from the authorities, including the anti-money laundering unit Mokas.

“We want the apartments to be full of people, families and life, this was very important for us,” Antoniou said.

What becomes clear is that Ayia Napa marina’s East Tower is not just a luxury residence, but a testament to the unwavering spirit of progress in Cyprus.

Its completion in the face of global challenges and its embrace of a diverse community mirror the evolving nature of one of the most popular coastal areas of the country. With the last few apartments waiting to be claimed, the East Tower promises a new quality of life that is truly unparalleled on the island.