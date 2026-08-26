A team of Cypriot mountaineers reached the summit of Mount Elbrus on Wednesday, carrying a message of solidarity for people battling cancer.

The group, Mountain Expeditions Cyprus, confirmed the achievement in a social media post, describing the climb in order to raise public awareness and support for those affected by the disease.

Mount Elbrus stands at 5,642 metres in Russia’s Caucasus range and is classified as one of the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on each continent, drawing climbers from around the world each year.

The mountain is traditionally associated with the myth of Prometheus, the Titan said in Greek mythology to have been chained to a peak in the Caucasus by Zeus as punishment for stealing fire and giving it to humanity.